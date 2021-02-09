McKean Awarded $19.7M Warfare Center Prime Contract

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a single award contract worth more than $19.7M. This contract has a five-year period of performance and is intended to support Critical Steam Systems programs in Code 41.

Work scope includes Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) and steam plant readiness and safety engineering, quality assurance, life cycle engineering, and material obsolescence tasking. Specific tasking deliverables include technical reports, design models, engineering documentation and logistics data and plans, reliability and maintainability analysis, and configuration management documentation.

"Steam programs have been a part of McKean's portfolio of NSWCPD support since company inception," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "McKean, along with our teaming partners, developed a strong and reliable working relationship with the Code 41 Steam Program to provide critical support to the Fleet. We are eager to continue that support as the Navy focuses maintaining mission readiness in the coming years."

Work on these contracts will be executed in Philadelphia with support to other NSWCPD sites such as Norfolk and Portsmouth, VA; Mayport, FL; San Diego and Coronado, CA; Bremerton and Everett, WA, and select OCONUS locations. Any hires associated for engineers, technicians, and quality control specialists can be found at www.mckean-defense.com.

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

