Cordant Health Solutions Awarded Indiana DCS Contract

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health and criminal justice programs, announced that it has been awarded a four-year contract with the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) to provide drug testing supplies and services.

Cordant was one of four initial companies to apply and was awarded the contract after a rigorous proposal and evaluation process. After several rounds of assessment, Cordant was awarded the contract as a result of scoring the highest total based on the categories that DCS set forth and outlined for all bidders. Cordant demonstrated competitive pricing and superior and proprietary systems to administer drug testing protocols and collection network management.

The four-year contract's value is an estimated $31,763,160, with the option of two one-year renewals at the state's discretion and is subject to successful contract execution.

"Cordant has long served state and local agencies with high-quality testing solutions and integrated services, and we understand the challenges that substance use disorder can create for families," said Sue Sommer, Cordant's CEO and president. "Especially during the pandemic, when systems and staff are being stretched even further to support children and families, our solutions will help DCS fulfill its objective to address substance use and to ensure the safety, stability and well-being of every child in their care. We are honored that we were selected to be a part of those efforts."

Cordant has provided drug testing for government agencies for over 30 years and has laboratories located throughout the U.S., with plans to develop a new laboratory presence in the Indiana area to help serve DCS testing needs.

Established in 2005, DCS oversees all aspects of child welfare in the state of Indiana. Its mission gives it direct oversight of multiple state systems charged with the care of children and families, including child support payments, child protection, adoption and foster services, and family support.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiffany Tuetken

303-570-4585

Related Images

cordant-health-solutions.jpg

Cordant Health Solutions

Related Links

Cordant Health Solutions

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cordant-health-solutions-awarded-indiana-dcs-contract-301225081.html

SOURCE Cordant Health Solutions