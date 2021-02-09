MEASURE Awarded Contract from US Air Force to Develop and Deliver Agile Drone Software Solutions

WASHINGTON and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEASURE, a leading aerial intelligence company, announced today that the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the company a contract to develop and deliver software solutions to support drone operations within Air Force Civil Engineering and Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) squadrons. Jesse Stepler, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of Product at MEASURE, will serve as Principal Investigator.

Contract recipients are selected by Air Force experts based on soundness, technical merit, and innovation of the proposed approach. Awards are based not only on the ability to perform defense research and development, but also the ability to commercialize the results. During the Phase I Period of Performance, MEASURE will explore unique applications for Air Force drone end-users, quantify benefits, clearly define needed solution adaptations, and determine technical feasibility.

"MEASURE is proud to partner with the USAF to deploy industry-leading drone software solutions for advanced engineering operations," said MEASURE CEO and Co-Founder, Brandon Torres Declet. "We are eager to continue providing mission-critical technologies to the US Department of Defense."

About MEASURE

MEASURE is an aerial intelligence company that builds a complete software operating system for automating drones. With end-to-end program management user-friendly flight control, and in-platform data analysis, our comprehensive software solution, Ground Control, helps businesses save thousands of hazardous man-hours and create millions of dollars in operational benefits.

