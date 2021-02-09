Ullico Partners with Hagerty to Offer Collector and Classic Car Insurance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ullico is announcing a partnership with The Hagerty Group, LLC to offer Hagerty's best-in-class insurance for classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles.

"Hagerty is known for its dedication to serving automotive enthusiasts. Ullico is known for its dedication to serving the labor movement. Because many union members enjoy collecting, restoring and preserving vehicles, this partnership made perfect sense," said Tina Fletcher, President of Ullico Casualty Group, LLC.

Per the partnership, Hagerty's insurance will be offered through UnionCare, a Ullico Casualty Group affiliate that markets insurance and other products to union members. This automotive insurance program will be the first personal lines property & casualty product marketed by UnionCare, which also offers supplemental life insurance, AD&D insurance, and more.

"We are delighted by this partnership with the Ullico team," said Jack Butcher, President of Global Markets for Hagerty. "For us, it's not just about offering union members Hagerty's uniquely designed insurance and claims solutions. Car enthusiast members will also appreciate the opportunity to join our Hagerty Drivers Club, which provides exclusive access to automotive enthusiast content, discounts, events and our award-winning magazine."

About Ullico

The Ullico Inc. family of companies provides insurance and investment solutions for labor organizations, union employers, institutional investors and union members. Founded 90 years ago, the company takes a proactive approach to anticipating labor's needs, developing innovative financial and risk solutions and delivering value to our clients. Our products are tailored to promote financial security and stability for American workers.

The Ullico Inc. family of companies includes The Union Labor Life Insurance Company; Ullico Casualty Group, LLC.; Ullico Investment Company, LLC.; Ullico Investment Advisors, Inc.; Unioncare, LLC; and Ullico Benefit Solutions, LLC. For additional information, visit www.ullico.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Along with providing unparalleled specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles, Hagerty is also home to DriveShare™, Car Values, MotorsportReg and Hagerty Drivers Club®. Drivers Club members enjoy exclusive automotive discounts, members-only events and experiences, a complimentary subscription to the award-winning Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, roadside assistance designed for classic and collector vehicles, and much more.

For more information, contact:

Corinne Houlihan

Corporate Communications

202.354.8044

choulihan@ullico.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ullico-partners-with-hagerty-to-offer-collector-and-classic-car-insurance-301225072.html

SOURCE Ullico