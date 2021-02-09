Liquid Web Partners with Alert Logic to enhance security offerings

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, ( https://www.liquidweb.com ), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMB's), today announced the launch of Alert Logic Threat Management System available to add onto Dedicated Servers and VMware Private Cloud, giving customers an industry-standard managed detection and response service.

"Alert Logic offers a full end-to-end security solution at a higher level than an entry-point product," said Melanie P.

Budget-minded small businesses often find it hard to justify the incremental cost of a solid security solution- until tragedy hits. As the frequency of cyber-attacks grows, web-based businesses not only need protection during an attack but also need prevention, logging, and analysis to prevent attacks from happening in the future. "Alert Logic offers a full end-to-end security solution at a higher level than an entry-point product," said Melanie Purkis, Director of Products for Managed Hosting. "Customers can take advantage of Alert Logic's 24/7 threat detection and monitoring, which includes Alert Logic's global SOC, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and personalized, hands-on service that starts during qualification and continues throughout the full relationship with Liquid Web and Alert Logic. This is a product that our customers have asked for by name, so we are excited to add this to our portfolio," said Purkis.

Partnering with Alert Logic will give Liquid Web customers the ability to customize their security solution specifically for their business-critical needs. Each customer's Alert Logic deployment is fully dedicated to them and includes a direct relationship with an Alert Logic security expert to assist during setup, tuning, and on-going monitoring.

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response Services include real-time reporting, 24/7 incident verification, remediation guidance, log storage, and management, and can also help a business satisfy security compliance standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH GDPR. To learn more, visit our Liquid Web Alert Logic page.

About Liquid Web

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit Liquid Web. *2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

Contact: Mayra Pena, mpena@liquidweb.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-web-partners-with-alert-logic-to-enhance-security-offerings-301224573.html

SOURCE Liquid Web, LLC