SyntheticMR AB partners with United Imaging

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR AB and United Imaging announced today that they have signed a global license agreement, through which United Imaging will market and sell SyntheticMR's product to customers globally.

SyntheticMR AB develops innovative imaging solutions to speed up imaging workflows and deliver diagnostic support to clinicians. United Imaging was founded in 2011 and is a global provider of advanced medical imaging equipment with global headquarters in Shanghai. The license agreement enables United Imaging to market and sell SyntheticMR's full product package SyMRI NEURO, which provides multiple contrast images, tissue volumes, including industry-first myelin-correlated volumes, and quantitative data in a single, short MRI scan.

"As we partner strategically to serve the needs of our customers, today and in the future, we handpick partners that align with our brand," commented Steve Tan, global head of the MR business for United Imaging. "Like us, SyntheticMR AB is focused on putting the most modern tools in the hands of clinicians so they can help more patients access the most advanced care possible."

"Our partnership with United Imaging enables us to reach more healthcare providers to help speed up workflows and deliver robust, quantitative data to clinicians," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO SyntheticMR AB. "United Imaging has a strong position in China and a growing global presence. We look forward to working with them to further strengthen and establish our technology on the global market."

Globally, United Imaging surpassed 10,000 installed imaging systems in 2020; it also opened its first headquarters in the United States, located in Houston, Texas, to accelerate meeting demand in that market and position the company for further growth in the region. The company celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2021.

About United Imaging

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

About SyntheticMR AB

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI®, delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single 6-minute scan. The SyMRI product is available in different packages. SyMRI NEURO delivers multiple contrast images, tissue segmentations and quantitative data on the brain. SyMRI MSK provides multiple contrast images and quantitative data for MSK anatomies. SyMRI NEURO is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared and SyMRI MSK is FDA 510(k) pending. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market Exchange in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that SyntheticMR AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 9 February 2021.

