UAE Based Omnichannel Retailer Danube Home selects Netcore for Best-in-class Marketing Automation and Customer Experience Delivery

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions , the leading global martech platform announced that Danube Home, UAE's leading omnichannel retailer has chosen Netcore's AI-powered Automation platform to power customer engagement and retention through automated and personalized campaigns through the platform.

Danube Home has a diverse portfolio of over 50,000 products spread across multiple categories ranging from interior furniture and home décor, garden furniture, and much more.

The home interior brand launched their new online shopping platform during the pandemic and saw a surge in online purchase trends during the year. The brand aims at delivering a top-notch customer experience to all its customers, at scale.

Netcore's AI-powered platform will help tie the offline and online behavior of customers and present a 360-degree view of each customer profile. It will enable Danube Home to deliver coherent user experience through highly personalized campaigns across all customer touchpoints.

Mr. Syed Habib, General Manager, Danube Homes, commented, "Retail is ushering in the next wave of customer engagement, and we believe that delivering consistent omnichannel campaigns is the secret sauce for any successful engagement and retention strategy." He further elaborated, "With Netcore, we aim to understand the user journey, find ways to drive engagement and identify opportunities to cross-sell and upsell. We hope to astronomically scale our online user growth and retention."

"Omnichannel retail comes with a set of unique challenges stemming from natural data silos. A complex challenge to solve, given the scale at which these brands operate." Bhaskar further added, "Our expertise with similar challenges in the industry positions us to be the best-suited platform and team to not just navigate those challenges, rather use them as a lever to expedite a comprehensive customer engagement strategy," added, Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

