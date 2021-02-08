EXIT Realty Corp. International Adds NetSheet™ to Premier Partner Program

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSheet™ a company which provides brokerages and their agents with the ability to generate accurate buyer and seller estimates through a seamless integration with their preferred title companies right on their real estate websites, today announced its strategic partnership launch with EXIT Realty Corp. International. With this partnership, EXIT has positioned its network with the ability to provide their clients and consumers with the accurate information they want when they want it.

NetSheet™ is a simple yet revolutionary tool that will empower EXIT brokerages and their agents to provide accurate and timely buyer and seller estimates that is designed to fast track listing properties, buying properties, and selling properties.

"We're proud to join the EXIT Premier Partner program as a trusted partner and to bring our solution to the EXIT network," said Leza VanBeuren, SVP, NetSheet™. "NetSheet™ provides a simple yet sophisticated tool that is easy to use, mobile ready and designed to drive engagement and can greatly enhance the real estate experience for homebuyers and sellers. We're excited for the opportunity to work with EXIT professionals."

"EXIT Realty enjoys tremendous momentum throughout the U.S. and we are thrilled to enhance our portfolio with the best-in-class solution NetSheet™ provides," said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. " NetSheet™ gives our sales professionals an easy-to-use solution that provides accurate information they need to provide a next level consumer experience that can fast track their transactions. This is a win/win for our brokers, sales associates and the clients and consumers they serve."

For more information about NetSheet™ visit NetSheet.com.

About NetSheet™

NetSheet™, provides agents with a seamless integration with their preferred title companies right on their real estate websites. It is a revolutionary way for them to capture more buyers or sellers, and real estate agents nationwide have fallen in love with this service.

Contact

Leza VanBeuren at leza@netsheet.com

About EXIT Realty:

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com .

