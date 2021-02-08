Market Overview

Viking Analytics enters frame agreement with ABB

PRNewswire  
February 08, 2021
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Viking Analytics, a Swedish startup in the field of advanced analytics for predictive operations, has signed a frame agreement with ABB. The scope of the agreement is the development of data-powered monitoring of strategic assets and marks a new stage in the collaboration between the companies following the ABB Electrification Virtual Startup Challenge 2020.

In the competition, that took place last December, startups were invited for a ten-day challenge, in which they should use digital technologies to create safer, smarter and more sustainable solutions in the electrical energy sector. Viking Analytics was the winner in the Distribution Solutions category, after applying data analytics and machine learning to help ABB detect changes in conditions of electrical equipment and environment of switchgear. Fourteen companies from Europe, USA, Canada, Israel and India participated in the challenge.

"Our work with startups is directly related to ABB's commitment to shaping future trends and delivering innovation in electrification. By supporting and welcoming Viking Analytics into our business network, we can drive progress in reliable power distribution to industries and utilities," says Martin Olausson, VP Global Startup Business Development at ABB.

"The competition's results and the frame agreement demonstrate our capacity to provide companies of all sizes with a solution that enables them to transform raw data into tangible revenue," says Stefan Lagerkvist, co-founder and CEO at Viking Analytics. "We are very proud to partner with ABB in developing applications that will contribute to a smarter and more digitalized electrical energy sector."

Media Contact: Isabela Cavedem - Communications Coordinator at Viking Analytics

Mail: isabela.cavedem@vikinganalytics.se

Phone: +46 762 303 670

