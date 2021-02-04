TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI) today announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas.
Company Overview
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.
