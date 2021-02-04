TekSavvy Awarded SWIFT Contracts to Bolster Southwestern Ontario Fibre Network

TekSavvy awarded three new SWIFT contracts to build fibre-optic network to nearly 1,800 premises across 99KM

CHATHAM, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions, Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent Internet service provider (ISP) is happy to announce that it has been awarded three new contracts through Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to further construct a fibre-optic network in Southwestern Ontario to underserved communities.

TekSavvy has been awarded funding to support three fibre-to-the-home projects. The newly awarded projects will collectively service over 99KM of underserved roadway to bring high-speed internet to nearly 1,800 homes and businesses throughout the communities of Mitchell's Bay, Highgate, Tupperville, Dover Centre, Grande Pointe, Louisville, Kent Bridge, Muirkirk and Duart, as well as in rural areas outside of Wallaceburg, Dresden, Thamesville, Bothwell and Pain Court.

The projects represent a collective total investment of approximately $9.2 million and will be completed with service available between late 2021 and early 2022. TekSavvy will be investing nearly $6 million to build out the brand new fibre-optic network across the communities.

"TekSavvy is proud to be awarded these contracts to help build world class fibre-optic networks within our own community", says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "We believe that every Canadian should have access to high-speed broadband services, and this allows us to follow that belief with investment and action."

In addition to the newly awarded contracts, TekSavvy was previously awarded a contract to construct a 13KM fibre-optic backbone network to provide Delaware Nation Moravian of the Thames First Nation with access to high-speed broadband infrastructure. This fibre-optic network provides the Delaware Nation administration building with service capable of up to 10 gigabit per second, with easy upgrade path for future needs. TekSavvy invested approximately $215,000 to construct the fibre-optic network which has now been completed.

In addition to the completed work, TekSavvy is committed to providing services to the approximate 90 homes along the fibre-optic backbone, between the POP location south of Thamesville and Delaware Nation. The planned investment will cost roughly $130,000 and is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021. The completed fibre-optic backbone in Delaware Nation provides TekSavvy the opportunity to study the further expansion of fibre footprint to additional homes and businesses in and around the community. These feasibility studies are currently underway.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. With over $250 million of planned broadband infrastructure investments by 2026, TekSavvy will continue to better connect underserved Canadians. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company serving over 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/04/c7524.html