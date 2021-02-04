Demand for Employee Assessment and Development Ignites ScaleCo's Acquisition of PSP Metrics, Inc.

CLEVELAND and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleCo Management, LLC, a Cleveland-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce its investment in, and partnership with, employee assessment company PSP Metrics, Inc. PSP also provides talent and organizational development as well as succession planning. This is the ScaleCo team's 20th platform investment from our thesis of engaging ambitious entrepreneurs to provide value to small companies. ScaleCo has developed an investment thesis to invest further in the human capital management industry, with plans to grow PSP organically and add on other companies.

Operating for more than 70 years, PSP has been a pioneer in the employee assessment industry. Dr. Gary Williamson, who has been a co-owner of the company since 2001, will become Chief Executive Officer and remains a significant investor. Dr. Steve Guinn, who has been a co-owner of the company since 2001, will stay with the company and assist with the transition. We are pleased to announce that Donald (Donnie) L. Bedney III will be joining PSP as President. Donnie has been in the assessment and human capital management industry for more than 15 years.

"When I was first introduced to PSP in September, I immediately thought of Donnie," said ScaleCo founder, Brendan Anderson. "PSP Metrics is a perfect match for his relationship-building mindset and years of people resource management experience."

PSP aligns well with ScaleCo's strategy of investing in profitable, scalable business services companies. Working together, ScaleCo, Dr. Williamson, Mr. Bedney, and the PSP team will grow and transform PSP into even more of an industry leader.

About PSP Metrics

PSP was founded in 1946 with the famed Dr. Frederick Herzberg and became a leader in research-based employee testing. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company efficiently delivers assessments for a wide range of blue-chip companies in the utility, business services, homebuilding, and manufacturing industries throughout the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit www.pspmetrics.com.

About ScaleCo

ScaleCo provides control equity to transform small, profitable, plateaued companies into sustainable growth companies. In addition to injecting capital, ScaleCo's team implements the TAC Method directly with company management; providing assistance with team development, business strategy, sales growth, technology enhancement, and acquisition strategy. ScaleCo focuses on business services, training, and value-added distribution companies, ideally drivable from Cleveland. ScaleCo can invest for a longer term than most private investment groups. PSP Metrics will be the 20th platform investment for ScaleCo and related entities. For more information, visit www.scaleco.com.

Mike Martof, Wiley Runnestrand, and Mike David lead the PSP transaction for ScaleCo.

Advisors:

ScaleCo Legal Advisor: Kate Hickner and Jack Diamond of Brennan, Manna & Diamond (www.bmdllc.com)

ScaleCo Accounting Advisor: Chuck Mullen and Toby Kaye of Apple Growth Partners (www.applegrowth.com)

PSP Legal Advisor: Matthew Clark, Nicholas Uhler and Michael Silverman of Dentons, Cohen & Grigsby (www.dentons.com)

PSP Financial Advisor: Colin Gleason and Chris Mielecki of Gleason Advisors (www.gleasonadvisors.com)

Contact: Wiley Runnestrand

wiley@scaleco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-employee-assessment-and-development-ignites-scalecos-acquisition-of-psp-metrics-inc-301222571.html

SOURCE ScaleCo