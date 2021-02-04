ThoughtWorks To Digitally Transform Central America's Construction Sector Through Corporación AG Partnership

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks , a global software consultancy, and Corporación AG, a Guatemala City-based steel producer, announced a partnership that will prioritize expanding AG's value and experience through digital enablement. This plan will be executed by ThoughtWorks' various digital capabilities, working in collaboration with ThoughtWorkers across North America, Ecuador and Brazil, and will allow AG to define a digital transformation roadmap and establish data platforms to not only service their clients, but also create a new and innovative way of doing business.

The implementation of ThoughtWorks' Digital Fluency Model will allow AG's executives to articulate their digital transformation aspirations and refocus business and technology investments to reduce risk and accelerate value creation. As new patterns of customer demand emerge, the model will help AG to continue to meet its unique business goals and navigate disruption.

"We knew that our future growth should evolve and adapt to the use of technology to be more efficient and more focused on our customer's needs and success," says AG CEO Rodrigo Gabriel. "After reading ThoughtWorks' manual on achieving digital transformation, EDGE: Value-Driven Digital Transformation, I was immediately inspired by their offerings and that is why we will be working together in this digital transformation journey."

"From the beginning, our team was impressed with AG's ambitious commitment to technology and their vision for growth within the construction industry in Central America," says ThoughtWorks North America CEO, Chris Murphy . "By leveraging technology, data, and agile operating models, we are confident that we can help them achieve their goals and further distinguish AG as an essential business partner to its customers."

To learn more about how ThoughtWorks helps all types of organizations solve complex problems with technology, visit ThoughtWorks.com/clients .

About AG

AG is the leading company in manufacturing and distribution of products derived from steel in Guatemala and Central America, with more than 67 years of experience. AG's team is committed to offering integrated and innovative solutions with quality products, while offering socially responsible services to its clientele. Since 1953, AG has adopted a culture of excellence and responsibility.

About ThoughtWorks

We are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

