Infosim® and ACL Digital announce strategic partnership for delivery of StableNet®

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in January of 2021, ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group and based in the Silicon Valley has partnered with Infosim® GmbH & Co., as a worldwide system integrator of StableNet®.

As Telecom Operators and Managed Service Providers seek new revenue opportunities, legacy Operations Support Systems (OSS) domains and complex multi-vendor infrastructures continue to pose significant barrier in transitioning to an on-Demand Digital Service Provider paradigm.

Developed entirely at its headquarters in Germany, StableNet® is a highly automated network & service management solution that allows for the maintenance and oversight of complex networks through a single graphical user interface (GUI). Infosim and ACL Digital would jointly address challenges of Global Market Network & Service Management Automation Themes in the area of Hybrid-Network Visibility, Consumer Experience Management, Multi-Cloud Monitoring, as well as Network & Services Operations.

"Infosim C3 mantra for Cross Silos, Cross Technologies, and Cross Vendors is integral to ACL Digital's Telco Cloud and Edge Cloud competency. We are excited and equally confident that our partnership with Infosim would address the most intricate challenges faced by Service Providers globally. We believe that this strategic partnership will enable an enhanced value proposition to our clients," said ACL Digital CEO Ramandeep Singh.

"The cooperation between Infosim® and ACL Digital has the potential to open the way for many exciting opportunities across the globe. We are encouraged by ACL Digital's holistic, innovative approach towards digital transformation and we see a shared commitment to finding long-term, customer-centric solutions," said Infosim® CEO Dr. Stefan Köhler.

ABOUT ACL Digital

ACL Digital is a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Experience Infrastructure, and Consulting offerings leader. A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage and fresh perspectives to address the most prevalent business and technology challenges. Our market-proven framework, design patterns, virtualized components, and accelerators help Telco & Networking enterprises in their journey towards next-gen solutions. ACL Digital portfolio of network transformation services at a high level includes 5G, 4G, Edge and MEC, Service Orchestration and Cloud Infrastructure Automation Orchestration, Network Security and SASE.

With a multi-cultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 37,000 employees spread across more than 25 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment.

ABOUT Infosim®

Infosim® is a leading provider of automated Service Fulfillment and Service Assurance solutions for Telcos, ISPs, Managed Service Providers, and Corporations. Since 2003, Infosim® has been developing and improving upon StableNet® for its Telco and Enterprise customers. Infosim® is privately held with offices in Germany (Wuerzburg - Headquarters), USA (Austin, TX), and Singapore. Infosim® takes pride in the engineering excellence of its high quality and high performance products, made possible by its team of highly-skilled and committed employees. All products are available for a trial period and professional services for proof of concept (POC) can be provided upon request.

ABOUT StableNet®

Infosim® develops and markets StableNet®, the leading automated network and services management platform with a 4-in-1 solution that combines Inventory, Configuration, Fault, and Performance Management. It is available in two versions: Telco (for Telecom Operators and ISPs) and Enterprise (for IT and Managed Service Providers). Given the many operational and technical challenges of managing distributed and mission-critical IT infrastructures, StableNet® is the vendor-independent solution in today's multi-vendor environment.

