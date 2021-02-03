iWorks Corporation Wins $86M Contract to Support DCSA Personnel Vetting Mission

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has awarded iWorks an $86 million contract to support the Vetting Risk Operations Center (VROC) and DoD Consolidated Adjudications Facility (DoD CAF). The contract provides for seamlessly vetting personnel for access, preserving the adjudicative decision and identifying and mitigating insider threat risk. Work will be performed in and around Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

iWorks CEO Jothi Radhakrishnan stated "We are honored to be selected by DCSA to support their personnel vetting mission. We look forward to continuing our more than 9 years of support in this mission space for this new customer." iWorks COO Charlie Sowell added "This contract allows us to deliver mission-critical support to DCSA's dedicated workforce. We are excited to play a key role in the federal government's background investigation and adjudication mission with our partners Xcelerate Solutions, Inquiries, Inc., and Absolute Business Solutions Corporation."

About iWorks Corporation:

iWorks Corporation, founded in 2005, is a leading provider of professional services and information technology support to the federal government. We are a recognized leader in personnel security and vetting solutions, Agile, DevOps, DevSecOps, data analytics and cloud solutions. Our continuous process improvement approach, combined with our business and technology expertise, results in innovative solutions. We are committed to quality and timely delivery. We are CMMI Level 4 appraised, and ISO 9001:2015, 20001:2011 and 27001 certified. We're a company people like working for and with. Our staff has recognized iWorks as a Washington Post Top Workplace for five years, including 2020.

