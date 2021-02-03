Herzing University Online Programs Earn More National Recognition

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Herzing University's online learning programs among the best in the nation.

Herzing's online bachelor's degree programs were included in the publication's 2021 Best Online Bachelor's Programs rankings. Herzing's online MBA and online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs were also recognized as leading online graduate programs.

The publication also included Herzing's online bachelor's programs in a list of the best for veterans. The 2021 Best Online Programs for Veterans rankings measure affordability, accessibility and reputability in consideration with financial benefits available specifically for people with military experience.

"Herzing has a 20-year history of offering online education to adult learners, and we appreciate that this recognition shows the value we bring to our students," said Herzing University Online President Dan Peterson. "The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated how practical and effective online education can be, now and in the future."

For the 2021 rankings, U.S. News & World Report reviewed more than 1,600 online degree programs. The rankings rely on the publication's research data on education, as well as quantitative measures education experts use to identify academic quality. Ranking factors include student engagement, services and technologies available to students, faculty training and credentials. More information about the rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/articles/us-news-ranks-best-online-programs.

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing University

