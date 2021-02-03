Automated Network Optimization from Cellwize is to be Deployed by Indonesia's Telkomsel to Enhance Network Performance & Customer Experience

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellwize Wireless Technologies Inc. (Cellwize), a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration today announced that leading Indonesian mobile operator, Telkomsel, has selected Cellwize CHIME to improve network quality of service, increase efficiencies through RAN capacity improvement, and to advance the operator's vision for digital network operational excellence. The CHIME solution will be implemented together with Cellwize's local partner Immobi, a leading technology services provider to the telecommunications industry.

Telkomsel will leverage the Cellwize CHIME solution for transforming their current optimization processes and automate RAN optimization to ensure the optimal use of their current spectrum and RAN equipment and to deliver a superior customer experience.

The Cellwize solution was also selected for uniquely enabling seamless operation in a multi-vendor environment, addressing 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, and for its interoperability with multivendor dSON/RAN, VNF and NFVI compatibility, as well as for enabling future-readiness for the advent of 5G with advanced AI capabilities.

Vice President Network Quality and Service Management Telkomsel Andrias Indra says, "Through this collaboration, Telkomsel is excited to keep moving forward to grow the quality and capacity of our network while also increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of our network deployment through RAN automation and optimization from Cellwize CHIME. This collaborative effort is also in line with Telkomsel's commitment to developing an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem in Indonesia to open more opportunities for customers to enjoy more customer-centric digital services."

Ofir Zemer, CEO at Cellwize, said, "We are very happy to have been selected by Telkomsel to support their mission to improve quality of service, deliver exceptional customer experience, and power innovation for a 5G world. With our CHIME solution Telkomsel will always know what's going on with the network and will be able to automatically and continually improve performance and achieve strategic business objectives."

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified and AI-driven RAN automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as improve the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and any vendor, as well as co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks and face the future with confidence. Learn more at www.cellwize.com .

About Telkomsel

Telkomsel is Indonesia's largest mobile operator with more than 170 million subscribers. To serve customers all over Indonesia, including in remote areas, outer islands and border areas, Telkomsel has built more than 209.000 BTSs. Telkomsel has consistently implemented technology roadmap as well as being the first mobile operator in Indonesia to launch 5G trials in Indonesia. Entering the Digital Era, Telkomsel continues to develop its digital businesses, including Digital Advertising, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services and Internet of Things. To serve the needs of customers, Telkomsel operates a 24-hour call center, GraPARI service centers across Indonesia, online customer services through cs@telkomsel.co.id, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant on MyTelkomsel, LINE, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger.

Media contact Cellwize

Laura Raanan

GK for Cellwize

Laura@gkpr.com

+972 50-671-1772

Media contact:

Denny Abidin

Vice President Corporate Communications

Denny_Abidin@telkomsel.co.id

08119309007

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-network-optimization-from-cellwize-is-to-be-deployed-by-indonesias-telkomsel-to-enhance-network-performance--customer-experience-301221058.html

SOURCE Cellwize