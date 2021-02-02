Haptik integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud to enable Intelligent Virtual Assistants

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced its partnership with Salesforce Service Cloud . This enables existing Salesforce Service Cloud customers to leverage Haptik's Conversational AI technology to significantly enhance customer experience by offering:

Hyper-personalized conversations - Ensure rich and personalized conversations by leveraging existing user information in Salesforce while reducing the risk of customers repeating themselves

Automatic case creation with chat records - Identify customer interest and create cases in Salesforce as a single source based on actions like enquiries, service requests or end of chat

24*7 sales and support channel - Support and engage customers by answering FAQs, creating tickets, capturing key user details in CRM

Best-in-class AI: Benefit from NLU capabilities like Small talk, Sentiment Analysis, Agent Routing Logic etc along with 100+ interactive UI elements to have engaging customer conversations

Seamless AI to agent handoff - Reduce agent response time by automating low-touch queries and route high-value queries with historical user interactions data to Salesforce Live agents

Haptik's CTO and Co-founder , Swapan Rajdev said: " Bringing Haptik's Conversational AI technology to Salesforce Service Cloud will enable thousands of Enterprises to level up their CX strategy. Using Service Cloud data, Hapitk's AI engine can power automated and personalized customer interactions along with automation of 80% of repetitive support queries. This provides Live Agents bandwidth to better focus on complex issues and scale support efficiently. It's a dream team of Automation, CRM and Humans!"

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. Part of $65Bn Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook and others, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. Haptik has received industry accolades, including "Recommended Vendor in Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: AI in Insurance and AI in Government'' by Gartner. Haptik's leading clients include Disney Hotstar, Oyo Rooms, KFC, Tata Group, Zurich Insurance, OLA and among others.

