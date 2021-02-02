Otava Delivers Fully Managed Secure Cloud Hosting Solution for Evans Distribution Systems

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure, compliant cloud solutions, today announced that Evans Distribution Systems, a provider of third-party logistics and supply chain solutions, has selected Otava's secure and compliant virtual private cloud hosting platform to protect its data and keep its systems running without disruption through its busiest shipping season and year round.

Otava's managed cloud offering helps Evans maximize internal data center staff and ensure optimal uptime.

"Otava's hybrid cloud solutions are fully managed by their team of experts, which gives us the confidence that we will avoid any potential costly disruption to our business and frees us up to focus on delivering excellent service to our customers," said Michael Franklin, Ph.D., Director of IT, Evans Distribution Systems. "For businesses like ours that operate around the clock and in multiple time zones, having Otava on board as an extension of our IT team is essential. With the migration complete, we look forward to gaining valuable efficiency, productivity and reliability with Otava's cloud."

In addition to Otava's compliant virtual cloud service, Evans Distribution Systems' environment also includes both Cloud Backup and Otava-managed Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to provide failover and recovery for 20 servers running shipping production, billing operations and other critical internal systems. To ensure success during its busiest distribution months, the provider of logistics and supply chain solutions needed to implement a documented, tested and proven disaster recovery service prior to the upcoming season. Otava's fully managed solution met Evans' needs for rapid recovery, flexibility and testing availability.

"Evans is an established and well-respected logistics provider that is admired for its innovation. They recognized that migrating to a new cloud-based IT platform would ensure their critical workloads would be highly available and recoverable, even in the event of a disaster, ahead of their busiest shipping season," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "We were thrilled to deliver this comprehensive solution that exceeded their timing, budget and performance requirements. The Evans team can now rely on our engineers and support staff to manage the cloud environment and data recovery services so that they can give their full attention to other needs of the business."

Otava's suite of managed cloud offering helps Evans to maximize internal data center staff while ensuring optimal uptime and availability. The company recognized the value in the enterprise-class solution backed by expertise and ongoing support. It allows them to achieve their immediate needs quickly and cost effectively while providing sustainable management going forward.

Otava's portfolio of compliant hybrid cloud, backup, security, disaster recovery and colocation solutions, coupled with a hands-on consultative approach to design, deployment and ongoing client care, simplify the cloud transformation journey organizations of all sizes.

This year, Otava was named a strong performer in a new Hosted Private Cloud research report by a leading industry analyst firm. Visit Otava for more information on its cloud and data protection services.

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

