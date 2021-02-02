Coborn's Selects Monitoring and Task Management Solutions from SmartSense by Digi to Increase Visibility and Efficiency Across Grocery, Pharmacy, Trucking, and Automotive Washing Services

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International®, (NASDAQ:DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that Coborn's, Inc. has signed a multiyear agreement for its enterprise monitoring solutions.

Coborn's has deployed thousands of SmartSense by Digi temperature-monitoring solutions across 58 groceries, 36 pharmacies, 88 semitrucks, and 28 car washes. From a single pane of glass, SmartSense will strengthen Coborn's ability to monitor product quality and safety while redirecting labor hours to higher-value, customer-centric activities. Coborn's is also using SmartSense Task in in their food safety operations to record HACCP activities and daily logs.

In addition to meeting stringent organizational and regulatory standards for food safety and pharmaceutical monitoring, Coborn's will also implement SmartSense in its trucking operations. With dozens of trailers that transport temperature-sensitive product from distribution centers to retail locations, Coborn's wanted a solution to monitor multiple temperature zones within each trailer while providing appropriate telematics for its operations.

"The in-transit element of our food-safety monitoring efforts was a critical focus for this project and a key differentiator for SmartSense," said Nathan Tykwinski, Vice President, Operations and Retail Services at Coborn's. "SmartSense sets the standard for temperature-monitoring solutions, and it gives us the telematics that provide the right business insights to ensure we're using our trucking fleet as effectively as possible."

This deployment also brings a creative use for temperature monitoring to solve a different set of challenges. As an operator of car washes in cold-weather midwestern states, Coborn's can be vulnerable to the effects of harsh winter conditions. If entrance or exit doors do not close properly, pipes and other equipment can suffer critical damage. SmartSense and Coborn's placed temperature-monitoring sensors inside these car washes to monitor for extreme temperature drops that indicate malfunctioning doors and prevent equipment damage.

"Our work with Coborn's not only shows the breadth of our solutions across a range of industry sectors, but also the type of creative problem-solving our team thrives on every day," said Kevin C. Riley, president of SmartSense by Digi. "We're thrilled to work with Coborn's for all their temperature-monitoring initiatives and assisting them with their data driven business decision making capabilities."

