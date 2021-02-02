Teva and Anna Sui Partner on a Budding Capsule Collection

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), announces the release of its Spring 2021 collaboration with New York based fashion designer Anna Sui. The collaboration marks the second season the footwear brand and designer have partnered on a limited-edition collection.

The collection features two dynamic styles, the Flatform Universal Anna and the Ember Mid Anna. Combining Teva's signature comfort with Anna Sui's whimsical wearability, each style pays a bold homage to nature with a fresh Liberty Fabrics print titled "Botanist's Diary," a colorful pressed botanical print with flowers that are traditionally found in English gardens. Exclusively designed in-house for the Liberty Fabrics Fall 2020 collection, the bold print features a variety of daisies, anemones, primroses, geraniums and roses in various colors including purple, yellow, orange, pink and turquoise to form a beautifully balanced meandering trail pattern.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Anna Sui for a second collection that again brings her bold aesthetic to our classic styles," said Anders Bergstrom, General Manager at Teva. "The collection proudly reflects our shared connection with nature."

The Flatform Universal is a high fashion take on a classic Teva sandal. Sitting atop a 1.75-inch platform, the Flatform Universal Anna features recycled polyester webbing overlaid with premium Liberty Fabrics print nylon twill with fringe detailing. With an easy hook-and-loop closure that comes on and off quickly, it allows for adjustments to find the perfect fit. The Flatform Universal Anna ($150) is available in women's sizes 5-11.

"Teva is the cool new shoe," said Anna Sui, fashion designer. "I am so privileged to add some Anna Sui touches that coordinate with my collection. Nature is an important point of inspiration for me, so it's also exciting that we were able to incorporate more sustainable materials throughout the line."

The Ember Mid Anna has a spring twist on a cozy fall favorite. Covered in bold yet dainty florals, the travel-ready silhouette has a water repellant upper and a soft microfiber lining offering a luxurious feel against the skin. In addition to a heightened sole for added flare, the vibrant Ember Mid also showcases a responsive PU footbed and a plush microfiber top cover that feels gentle under the foot. The Ember Mid Anna ($190) is available in women's sizes 5-11.

The Teva x Anna Sui collection is available for purchase at Teva.com, Annasui.com, Free People, Bloomingdale's, and American Rag starting February 2, 2021. For more information on the collection, please visit www.teva.com .

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Anna Sui:

Anna Sui is one of New York's most beloved and accomplished fashion designers, known for creating contemporary original clothing inspired by spectacular amounts of research into vintage styles and cultural arcana. Sui joined New York's intensely creative cultural underground in the 1970s, forging important relationships in the worlds of fashion, photography, art, music, and design.

