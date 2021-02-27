 Skip to main content

Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2021 9:30pm   Comments
BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and review recent business highlights.

A live webcast will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 1368162. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.

About Imara
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Ten Bridge Communications
617-460-3579
gina@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
617-835-4061
mgray@imaratx.com


