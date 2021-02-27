Memorandum of Understanding advances Tlowitsis Nation, Canada and British Columbia to final stage of treaty negotiations

MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH, VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BC Treaty Commission congratulates Tlowitsis Nation and the governments of Canada and British Columbia on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing, transitioning the negotiations table from Stage 4 to Stage 5 of the BC treaty negotiations framework.



This MOU recognizes the Parties' shared vision to achieve and implement a tripartite treaty, and the Parties' commitment to establishing a new approach to Tlowitsis treaty negotiations in accordance with the key policies and legislation. This includes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration), the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia, and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"By signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Parties affirm a shared vision of reconciliation and the recognition of Tlowitsis inherent rights and title, through treaty. There is no greater expression of sharing sovereignty than through a constitutionally protected treaty, and today the Parties are closer to their shared commitment and ongoing nation-to-nation relationship," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane.

Tlowitsis Nation has approximately 435 members, with traditional territory covering part of northeastern Vancouver Island and a part of the mainland, northwest of Sayward. In late 2017, as a result of extensive efforts by the Nation, Tlowitsis acquired additional lands for a new community, Nenagwas, in Campbell River.

Chief Commissioner Haldane and Commissioner Angela Wesley joined the virtual celebration of the signing this afternoon.

