Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Official Name Change to Healthy Extracts Inc and Ticker Symbol HYEX

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB:GRCK) is pleased to announce they will officially change their name to Healthy Extracts Inc in conjunction with its new symbol OTCQB: HYEX on March 1st, 2021. The company is engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products.



"The name Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) was an important step in aligning our corporate structure and goals with our proprietary products," stated Duke Pitts, President. "We are looking forward to making Healthy Extracts a name to remember."

About Healthy Extracts Inc.

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) - through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients ("UBN"), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company's websites:

www.healthyextractsinc.com, www.bergametna.com, www.ubnutrients.com

About Ultimate Brain Nutrients

Grey Cloak's Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) subsidiary is a science-based company that develops unique, plant-based superior health technology neuro-products that improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations – targeting brain activity, headache, and cognitive behavior - provide multiple intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing the company's portfolio. License opportunities include multiple beverage formats, individual products, proprietary mixtures and other food platforms. UBN has five unique formulation patents - two issued and three pending. Learn more at www.ubnutrients.com.

About BergaMet NA

BergaMet NA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grey Cloak Technologies (OTCQB:HYEX), is a provider of nutraceutical natural heart health supplements. Based in Nevada, BergaMet researches and develops proprietary, natural, plant-based formulations. BergaMet also provides sales and distribution of natural neuro products that feature superior health technologies based on clinical and doctor supported evidence for maintaining a healthy immune system and improving metabolic syndrome. Learn more at www.bergametna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Healthy Extracts Inc.:

Info@healthyextractsinc.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



