Rush Enterprises announces retirement of Jim Thor, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, announced today that Senior Vice President of Truck Sales Jim Thor will retire on March 12, 2021.



Thor has been a pivotal part of the development of Rush Enterprises' vehicle sales and marketing departments since he joined the company in 2004. Thor's oversight includes heavy-duty, medium-duty, light-duty and used truck sales, as well as bus and the company's crane, refuse and towing sales divisions, along with the company's marketing and communications functions.

When Thor joined the organization, the company operated heavy-duty Peterbilt truck dealerships across the southern United States with a limited number of medium-duty franchises operating from those dealerships. Today, Rush Enterprises represents the industry's leading manufacturers including Peterbilt, Navistar, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird.



Under Thor's leadership, the company's vehicle sales grew from 9,856 trucks in 2004 to 30,513 trucks and buses in 2020. Additionally, Thor was instrumental in creating dedicated sales specialists across the country, as well as adding a National Fleet sales organization to provide expertise and counsel to a wide range of market niches and customers. He was a proponent of training and development for members of the sales organization, implementing an expansive sales training curriculum with dedicated trainers. He helped establish the company's expertise in alternate fuel truck sales, expanding that to include assistance with grant and incentive funding. Thor was also an advocate and helped establish one of the first marketing and communications functions within a commercial vehicle dealership organization and continued to provide leadership and resources to support this function under his oversight.

Prior to joining Rush Enterprises, Thor served for 14 years in various executive positions with Peterbilt Motors Company. In 1996, Thor was promoted to Director of U.S. Regional Sales of Peterbilt, prior to which he served as Regional Sales Manager and District Sales Manager. He began his career in sales with ZF, a technology supplier to the automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

"Jim is a primary reason we now have the strongest truck sales and marketing team in the industry," said W.M. "Rusty" Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. "With Jim's leadership, we have significantly grown in all areas of truck sales. Over the course of his career with us, he has cultivated strong relationships with our vehicle OEMs and component suppliers, but more importantly has built lasting relationships and friendships with many of our customers. Jim is as knowledgeable about the industry as anyone I know, and I'm grateful for what he has taught our entire Sales division through the years. I wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter," said Rush.

Jody Pollard has been named Senior Vice President of Truck Sales and Aftermarket Sales reporting to Michael McRoberts, Chief Operating Officer. He served as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations from 2017-2021, and Regional General Manager of the company's North Texas and Oklahoma Region for six years prior to that. He has also served in a variety of other management roles including Body Shop Manager, Service Manager, Regional Aftermarket Sales Manager, Regional Service Manager and General Manager, supervising more than 19 different Rush Truck Center locations from 1999 to 2017. "Jody's diverse and extensive experience within Rush Enterprises puts him in a unique position to take on these new responsibilities and help differentiate us from our competition by selling our entire network and suite of offerings," added Rush.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.



Media Contacts

Rush Enterprises

Karen S. Konecny

(830) 302-5210

konecnyk@rushenterprises.com



Allison Teska

(830) 302-5243

teskaa@rushenterprises.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc7bdb15-a282-43da-bd64-9fdde61619ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c45e71c-766f-449e-a4c0-710d49c010ae



