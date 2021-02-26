Mojave Announces Appointment of New Director and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (CSE:MOJ) (OTC:MOJGF) ("Mojave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole McClay as Director and CEO. In his various entrepreneurial roles, Cole McClay has been instrumental in raising venture capital and operations consulting for international mining, exploration, agriculture, and health care businesses. Cole holds over 10 years of senior management experience, where he was influential in the development of corporate strategy, operations, and marketing platforms. Cole is a skilled team builder who supervised management teams from the business start‐up phase through to whole company acquisition. Mr. McClay holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Royal Roads University.



Cole McClay, CEO of Mojave states:

"I am excited to lead the company and further the company mandate to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company. I look forward to working along side the team of skilled geologists to develop and execute on the strategic direction of the Company."

Greg Bronson has moved from President and CEO to the role of President, Director. Mr. Bronson has more than 29 years as senior Geologist experience, with excellent technical and leadership skills, mineral exploration project management and exploration program design and implementation. Mr. Bronson is a qualified person for Nl43-101 compliant reports. Greg has worked for Noranda Exploration, Rockgate Capital Corp, Madjak Management Ltd, Sentinel Resources Ltd and Bathurst Metals Ltd and his consulting company Rae-co Consulting Ltd.

