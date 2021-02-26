 Skip to main content

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2021 8:00am   Comments
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ((", Health Catalyst", , NASDAQ:HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Bryan Hunt, CFO and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, which will include a fireside chat presentation at 12:30 p.m. EST. An audio-only recording will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations.
  • 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com
+1 (575) 491-0974


Primary Logo

