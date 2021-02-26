 Skip to main content

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 8, 2021

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2021 5:00am   Comments
BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) ("17EdTech" or the "Company"), a leading education technology company in China with an "in-school + after-school" integrated model, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on March 8, 2021 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time).

Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Please note that participants need to pre-register for the conference call participation by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1374628. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 15, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International: +61 2 8199 0299
U.S. toll free: 18554525696 
Passcode:  1374628 

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China with an "in-school + after-school" integrated model. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents, covering over 70,000 K-12 schools in the first half of 2020.

Leveraging the Company's in-school leadership, 17EdTech offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students' in-school learning. Powered by its integrated model and technology, 17EdTech's online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring courses stand out in terms of its unique approach to personalization, realized through a data-driven understanding of individual students' in-school performance, as well as district-level localized insights.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.17zuoye.com   

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
Mr. Raymond Huang
E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


