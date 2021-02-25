Central 1 Announces Change in Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Central 1 announced that Mark Blucher has stepped down as President and CEO of Central 1 Credit Union to pursue a different future. Sheila Vokey has been appointed interim President and CEO, effective immediately, while the Board of Directors undertakes an executive search process to select a new President and CEO.



"We are incredibly grateful for Mark's exceptional leadership and many contributions to both Central 1 and the industry," said Bill Kiss, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Mark has been instrumental in positioning Central 1 as the partner of choice for financial, digital banking and payment products and services. We wish Mark all the best."

Interim-President and CEO Sheila Vokey previously served as Central 1's Chief Financial Officer and brings over 25 years of experience in business, risk and financial leadership, including holding senior roles at Payments Canada and the Bank of Canada. Ms. Vokey has an extensive understanding of Central 1 and will continue to deliver the products and services necessary to meet the diverse needs of our members and clients.

"Central 1's work is underpinned by the strength of our people who have made considerable efforts to ensure our members and clients can effectively operate in this uncertain environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ms. Vokey. "We remain committed to providing a high-level of service while adapting, anticipating change, and remaining agile to the needs of our members and clients."

The Board of Directors is setting up a Leadership Search Committee, which will immediately begin the executive search process for selecting a new President and CEO.

About Central 1

Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fuelling the success of businesses across Canada. We leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than 5 million customers from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

