Proactive news headlines including The Valens Company, WeedMD, Valeo Pharma and Gold Resource Corp

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Blackrock Gold Corp (CVE:BRC) (OTC:BKRRF) (FRA:AHZ) names experienced finance industry executive as new SVP corporate development click here 

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) FY2020 revenue surges 44% to $83.8M as market share increases in key Canadian provinces click here 

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) unveils three new integrated health centre locations in Ontario with major revenue expectations click here 

- WeedMD Inc's (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) Starseed Medicinal releases strain-specific products for PAX ERA Vaporizer click here 

- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTC:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) welcomes President Biden's executive order directing the strengthening of critical supply chains including EV batteries click here 

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) partners with the CSA Group to develop a new battery safety and testing procedure click here 

- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) boosts revenue by 76% in 4Q, off the back of several new commercial products click here 

- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTC:OQMGF) hails drill assays from the Simkar sector at its Alpha property in Québec click here 

- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) reports net income of $4.4M in 2020 after solid production from Mexico click here 

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTC:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) poised to start drilling at Loner property in March this year after receiving permit click here 

- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) sees its first revenue via deal with Circadian Wellness for Qucksome technology click here 

- Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) kicks off field work at Silver Cliff property, Colorado click here 

- Nerds On Site Inc (CSE:NERD) (OTC:NOSUF) says 2Q revenue rises nearly 8% as coronavirus boosts remote working and learning click here 

 -Stifel GMP ups price target on Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) (OTC:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) to C$4 after miner doubles its ATO gold mine resource click here 

- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSXV:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) (FRA:P731) begins commercial launch of tumor imaging powder Gleolan in Canada click here 

- Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTC:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N) eyeing higher revenues from Cendere field in Turkey after well workovers click here

