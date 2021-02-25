Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Melco Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

MACAU, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$0.53 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 64% from US$1.45 billion for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism throughout 2020 which continued through the fourth quarter.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$144.8 million, compared with operating income of US$173.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$409.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$199.7 million, or US$0.42 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$68.1 million, or US$0.14 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$35.1 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$12.7 million, all of which was related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions continue to have a significant negative impact on our operating and financial performance. Despite these challenges, our integrated resorts experienced a moderate recovery in business levels during the fourth quarter.

"While we are encouraged by the recent positive developments, ensuring the safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and communities in which we operate remains our highest priority. Melco also fully supports the Macau SAR government's scheme for tourists from Mainland China with the aim to expand the number of visitors, boost the economy, and protect local jobs. In support of the scheme, Melco strives to continue prioritizing epidemic prevention measures by working hand-in-hand with local small and medium enterprise (SME) partners, while contributing collaboratively to the city's sustainable development and economic recovery.

"We continue to prudently manage our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, we had cash on hand of approximately US$1.8 billion, and undrawn revolver capacities of approximately US$2.0 billion. In January, Studio City issued US$750 million of 5.00% senior notes due in 2029, and Melco issued an additional US$250 million from the 5.375% 2029 senior notes. These transactions reduced our average borrowing rate and extended our maturity profile.

"While impacted by COVID-19, Melco remains committed to its global development program. In Macau, construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, Studio City will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world's largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants, and state-of-the-art MICE space. Also in Macau, our facility upgrade works at City of Dreams are ongoing, with the fully renovated Nϋwa nearing completion. In Europe, we are developing City of Dreams Mediterranean which, upon completion, will be Europe's largest integrated resort with more than 500 luxury hotel rooms, approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheater, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine-dining outlets and luxury retail.

"Turning to Japan, I want to highlight our continued commitment to bring to the country a world-leading IR. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and a continuing commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Japan realize the vision of developing an exceptional IR with a uniquely Japanese touch. Due to COVID, the process in Japan has been delayed and remains complex but has renewed momentum as jurisdictions are again initiating RFP processes. We will continue to be patient as we evaluate the landscape to ensure that Melco pursues the right opportunity that takes advantage of Melco's core strengths to drive strong value creation."

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$321.2 million, compared to US$759.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$57.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$210.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue due to the pandemic.

Rolling chip volume was US$3.16 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$15.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.76% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 2.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$0.74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$1.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$0.47 billion, compared with US$1.20 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$48.1 million, compared with US$105.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$28.0 million, compared to US$113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.95 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$4.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus US$167.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    
Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$56.4 million, compared with US$81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$3.7 million, compared with US$7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mocha Clubs Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to US$28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mocha Clubs generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.7 million in the same period in 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$299.3 million, compared with US$603.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$88.2 million, compared to US$358.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

Studio City's rolling chip volume was US$0.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$2.46 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was negative 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$305.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$879.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 30.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$257.7 million, compared with US$695.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$19.8 million, compared with US$52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$63.8 million, compared to US$153.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$53.9 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$0.24 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$2.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 2.98% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.01% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$99.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with US$216.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 31.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$0.53 billion, compared with US$1.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$14.5 million, compared with US$33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cyprus Operations Fourth Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos, of which three satellite casinos are planned to reopen after the current government restrictions are lifted. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$8.2 million, compared to US$24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cyprus Casinos generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of temporary government-mandated casino closures during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was negative 17.43% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus US$33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2020 was US$129.4 million, compared with US$349.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$87.8 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized, of US$90.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$147.6 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which US$14.4 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2020 referred to in this press release was US$8.8 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited ("SCIHL") dated February 25, 2021 (the "Studio City earnings release"). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2020 aggregated to US$1.76 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$5.65 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 were US$168.2 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams, Studio City Phase 2, and City of Dreams Mediterranean construction.

On January 14, 2021, Studio City Finance Limited ("Studio City Finance"), a subsidiary of the Company, issued US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2029 (the "Studio City 2029 Notes"). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Studio City 2029 Notes were used to fund the conditional cash tender offer announced by Studio City Finance on January 4, 2021 for any and all of its outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2024 (the "Studio City 2024 Notes") and fully redeem the Studio City 2024 Notes which remained outstanding following the completion of such conditional cash tender offer. The remaining balance will be used to partially fund the capital expenditures of the Studio City Phase 2 project and for general corporate purposes.

On January 21, 2021, Melco Resorts Finance Limited ("Melco Resorts Finance"), a subsidiary of the Company, issued an additional US$250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2029 (the "Additional Melco Resorts Finance 2029 Notes").  Net proceeds from the issuance of the Additional Melco Resorts Finance 2029 Notes were used for repayment of the principal amount drawn under the revolving credit facility under the senior facilities agreement entered into by MCO Nominee One Limited on April 29, 2020, together with accrued interest and associated costs. The remaining balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported total operating revenues of US$1.73 billion, versus US$5.74 billion in the prior year. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in temporary casino closures and a significant decline in inbound tourism in 2020.

Operating loss for 2020 was US$940.6 million, compared with operating income of US$747.7 million for 2019.

Melco generated negative Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$0.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$1.69 billion in 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2020 was US$1.26 billion, or US$2.65 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$373.2 million, or US$0.78 per ADS, for 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2020 was US$191.1 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 2019 was US$21.1 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the nationwide resumption of issuance of Individual Visit Scheme visas by China in September 2020, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau, and such bans, restrictions and requirements have been, and may continue to be, modified by the relevant authorities from time to time as COVID-19 developments unfold. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our properties in Macau, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending.

Our Philippines casino gaming operations were closed due to the enhanced community quarantine for the entire island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, which began on March 16, 2020 and was extended to November 30, 2020. However, as permitted by PAGCOR, since June 19, 2020, City of Dreams Manila has conducted a dry run/trial run of its gaming and hospitality operations with a limited number of participants strictly adhering to the new guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and sanitation procedures imposed by the government of the Philippines. The PAGCOR-sanctioned dry run/trial run, which aims to address all potential operational concerns to achieve a seamless re-opening for City of Dreams Manila, is expected to continue until such time that PAGCOR provides a formal notice that City of Dreams Manila can resume operations again on a regular basis in the future.

In Cyprus, on November 12, 2020, as part of a regional lockdown, our casino operations in Limassol and Paphos were suspended until November 30, 2020. Thereafter, the government of Cyprus announced nationwide measures from November 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which included, among others, curfews, restrictions on gatherings, sports activities and operation of food and beverage and retail businesses and closure of various other businesses, including our casino operations in Cyprus. Our operations in Cyprus are currently closed and will remain closed while such measures remain in place.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the construction of the Studio City Phase 2 project and the progress of construction work on the City of Dreams Mediterranean project. We currently expect additional time will be needed to complete the construction of these projects. Previously, under the gaming license granted by the government of Cyprus to our subsidiary Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus Limited, we were required to open the City of Dreams Mediterranean project by December 31, 2021. In February 2021, the government of Cyprus extended the opening date requirement to September 30, 2022.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future events, such as the successful production, distribution and widespread acceptance of safe and effective vaccines, the development of effective treatments for COVID-19, including for new strains of COVID-19, the duration of travel and visa restrictions as well as customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International 1 347 549 4094
HK Toll 852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free 800 906 613
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5482
UK Toll Free 080 0051 4241
Australia Toll 61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free 1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0312
   
Passcode 2386216
   

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697
HK Toll 852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free 800 963 117
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166
   
Conference ID 2386216
   

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   
(2) "Adjusted net income/loss" is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS") are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:
Timothy Mazik
Tel: +852 2598 3516
Email: timothymazik@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

                               
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
                       
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Casino $ 440,442     $ 1,248,916     $ 1,471,356     $ 4,976,686  
Rooms   41,365       90,990       108,593       349,908  
Food and beverage   26,481       62,375       74,528       235,120  
Entertainment, retail and other   19,714       48,360       73,446       175,087  
Total operating revenues   528,002       1,450,641       1,727,923       5,736,801  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Casino   (363,392 )     (843,550 )     (1,350,210 )     (3,266,736 )
Rooms   (11,793 )     (22,553 )     (46,690 )     (89,778 )
Food and beverage   (23,641 )     (48,004 )     (86,123 )     (181,456 )
Entertainment, retail and other   (10,464 )     (26,906 )     (55,379 )     (99,945 )
General and administrative   (98,184 )     (136,480 )     (424,398 )     (559,480 )
Payments to the Philippine Parties   (5,311 )     (11,433 )     (12,989 )     (57,428 )
Pre-opening costs   (273 )     (209 )     (1,322 )     (4,847 )
Development costs   (2,983 )     (17,560 )     (25,616 )     (57,433 )
Amortization of gaming subconcession   (14,361 )     (14,240 )     (57,411 )     (56,841 )
Amortization of land use rights   (5,725 )     (5,677 )     (22,886 )     (22,659 )
Depreciation and amortization   (127,476 )     (149,343 )     (538,233 )     (571,705 )
Property charges and other   (9,233 )     (1,237 )     (47,223 )     (20,815 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (672,836 )     (1,277,192 )     (2,668,480 )     (4,989,123 )
Operating (loss) income   (144,834 )     173,449       (940,557 )     747,678  
Non-operating income (expenses):                      
Interest income   1,402       2,142       5,134       9,311  
Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized   (90,551 )     (84,434 )     (340,839 )     (310,102 )
Other financing costs   (2,311 )     (1,065 )     (7,955 )     (2,738 )
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net   3,038       (1,347 )     (2,079 )     (10,756 )
Other income (expenses), net   888       (3,748 )     (150,969 )     (23,914 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (219 )     (2,612 )     (19,952 )     (6,333 )
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       (310 )     (579 )
Total non-operating expenses, net   (87,753 )     (91,064 )     (516,970 )     (345,111 )
(Loss) income before income tax   (232,587 )     82,385       (1,457,527 )     402,567  
Income tax (expense) credit   (2,253 )     (1,562 )     2,913       (8,339 )
Net (loss) income   (234,840 )     80,823       (1,454,614 )     394,228  
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests   35,106       (12,684 )     191,122       (21,055 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 )   $ 68,139     $ (1,263,492 )   $ 373,173  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.140 )   $ 0.047     $ (0.882 )   $ 0.260  
Diluted $ (0.140 )   $ 0.047     $ (0.884 )   $ 0.258  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.419 )   $ 0.142     $ (2.647 )   $ 0.779  
Diluted $ (0.419 )   $ 0.142     $ (2.652 )   $ 0.775  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,907,993       1,437,196,123       1,432,052,735       1,436,569,083  
Diluted   1,430,907,993       1,444,028,468       1,432,052,735       1,443,447,422  
                       


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
           
           
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,755,351     $ 1,394,982  
Investment securities   -       49,369  
Restricted cash   144       37,390  
Accounts receivable, net   129,619       284,333  
Amounts due from affiliated companies   765       442  
Inventories   37,277       43,959  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   86,238       84,197  
Total current assets   2,009,394       1,894,672  
           
Property and equipment, net   5,681,268       5,723,909  
Gaming subconcession, net   84,663       141,440  
Intangible assets, net   58,833       31,628  
Goodwill   82,203       95,620  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   284,168       176,478  
Investment securities   -       568,936  
Restricted cash   275       130  
Deferred tax assets, net   6,376       3,558  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   92,213       111,043  
Land use rights, net   721,574       741,008  
Total assets $ 9,020,967     $ 9,488,422  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 9,483     $ 21,882  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   983,865       1,420,516  
Income tax payable   14,164       8,516  
Operating lease liabilities, current   27,066       33,152  
Finance lease liabilities, current   80,004       39,725  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   129       146  
Amounts due to affiliated companies   1,668       1,523  
Total current liabilities   1,116,379       1,525,460  
           
Long-term debt, net   5,645,262       4,393,985  
Other long-term liabilities   29,213       18,773  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   45,952       56,677  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   75,867       88,259  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current   270,223       262,040  
Total liabilities   7,182,896       6,345,194  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized;          
1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued;          
1,430,965,312 and 1,437,328,096 shares outstanding, respectively   14,565       14,565  
Treasury shares, at cost; 25,582,630 and 19,219,846 shares, respectively   (121,028 )     (90,585 )
Additional paid-in capital   3,207,312       3,178,579  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (11,332 )     (18,803 )
Accumulated losses   (1,987,396 )     (644,788 )
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' equity   1,102,121       2,438,968  
Noncontrolling interests   735,950       704,260  
Total shareholders' equity   1,838,071       3,143,228  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,020,967     $ 9,488,422  
           


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
                   
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 )   $ 68,139     $ (1,263,492 )   $ 373,173  
Pre-opening costs   273       209       1,322       4,847  
Development costs   2,983       17,560       25,616       57,433  
Property charges and other   9,233       1,237       47,223       20,815  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   219       2,612       19,952       6,333  
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       310       579  
Income tax impact on adjustments   (821 )     (333 )     (4,999 )     (4,549 )
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments   (637 )     (373 )     (11,314 )     (7,556 )
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (188,484 )   $ 89,051     $ (1,185,382 )   $ 451,075  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.132 )   $ 0.062     $ (0.828 )   $ 0.314  
Diluted $ (0.132 )   $ 0.062     $ (0.830 )   $ 0.312  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.395 )   $ 0.186     $ (2.483 )   $ 0.942  
Diluted $ (0.395 )   $ 0.185     $ (2.489 )   $ 0.937  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,907,993       1,437,196,123       1,432,052,735       1,436,569,083  
Diluted   1,430,907,993       1,444,028,468       1,432,052,735       1,443,447,422  
                       


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                                               
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total
                               
Operating loss $ (19,569 )   $ (2,509 )   $ (1,395 )   $ (45,704 )   $ (9,166 )   $ (5,093 )   $ (61,398 )   $ (144,834 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       5,311       -       -       5,311  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       821       -       -       821  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       89       68       -       116       -       273  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       2,983       2,983  
Depreciation and amortization   5,423       1,872       59,037       37,477       16,539       3,215       23,999       147,562  
Share-based compensation   500       153       2,275       1,900       1,256       538       15,594       22,216  
Property charges and other   222       3       (2,749 )     753       2,031       -       8,973       9,233  
Adjusted EBITDA   (13,424 )     (481 )     57,257       (5,506 )     16,792       (1,224 )     (9,849 )     43,565  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       9,849       9,849  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (13,424 )   $ (481 )   $ 57,257     $ (5,506 )   $ 16,792     $ (1,224 )   $ -     $ 53,414  
                                                               
                                                               
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total
                               
Operating income (loss) $ 7,845     $ 4,010     $ 145,659     $ 73,859     $ 18,137     $ 5,704     $ (81,765 )   $ 173,449  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       11,433       -       -       11,433  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       778       -       -       778  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       2       12       -       195       -       209  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       17,560       17,560  
Depreciation and amortization   5,679       1,686       63,277       42,677       23,086       2,692       30,163       169,260  
Share-based compensation   118       33       956       376       426       51       7,323       9,283  
Property charges and other   7       -       547       522       2       -       159       1,237  
Adjusted EBITDA   13,649       5,729       210,441       117,446       53,862       8,642       (26,560 )     383,209  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       26,560       26,560  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 13,649     $ 5,729     $ 210,441     $ 117,446     $ 53,862     $ 8,642     $ -     $ 409,769  
                                                               


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                                               
  Year Ended December 31, 2020
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total
                               
Operating loss $ (82,304 )   $ (4,024 )   $ (261,495 )   $ (256,204 )   $ (63,399 )   $ (11,901 )   $ (261,230 )   $ (940,557 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       12,989       -       -       12,989  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       3,195       -       -       3,195  
Pre-opening costs   37       -       68       201       -       1,016       -       1,322  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       25,616       25,616  
Depreciation and amortization   21,509       7,331       245,290       168,520       66,092       12,343       97,445       618,530  
Share-based compensation   866       194       6,235       3,316       2,322       693       40,766       54,392  
Property charges and other   1,119       59       8,576       5,167       7,784       129       24,389       47,223  
Adjusted EBITDA   (58,773 )     3,560       (1,326 )     (79,000 )     28,983       2,280       (73,014 )     (177,290 )
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       73,014       73,014  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (58,773 )   $ 3,560     $ (1,326 )   $ (79,000 )   $ 28,983     $ 2,280     $ -     $ (104,276 )
                                                               
                                                               
  Year Ended December 31, 2019
  Altira
Macau		   Mocha   City of
Dreams		   Studio
City		   City of Dreams
Manila		   Cyprus
Operations		   Corporate and
Other		   Total
                                                               
Operating income (loss) $ 27,830     $ 16,160     $ 655,234     $ 221,947     $ 100,381     $ 16,849     $ (290,723 )   $ 747,678  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       57,428       -       -       57,428  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       3,061       -       -       3,061  
Pre-opening costs   25       -       31       2,567       (7 )     2,231       -       4,847  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       57,433       57,433  
Depreciation and amortization   23,159       7,295       258,407       180,038       80,617       10,498       91,191       651,205  
Share-based compensation   376       153       3,791       1,489       1,427       179       24,382       31,797  
Property charges and other   80       (328 )     5,313       9,057       4,184       -       2,509       20,815  
Adjusted EBITDA   51,470       23,280       922,776       415,098       247,091       29,757       (115,208 )     1,574,264  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       115,208       115,208  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 51,470     $ 23,280     $ 922,776     $ 415,098     $ 247,091     $ 29,757     $ -     $ 1,689,472  
                                                               


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
                   
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (199,734 )   $ 68,139     $ (1,263,492 )   $ 373,173  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (35,106 )     12,684       (191,122 )     21,055  
Net (loss) income   (234,840 )     80,823       (1,454,614 )     394,228  
Income tax expense (credit)   2,253       1,562       (2,913 )     8,339  
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   87,753       91,064       516,970       345,111  
Property charges and other   9,233       1,237       47,223       20,815  
Share-based compensation   22,216       9,283       54,392       31,797  
Depreciation and amortization   147,562       169,260       618,530       651,205  
Development costs   2,983       17,560       25,616       57,433  
Pre-opening costs   273       209       1,322       4,847  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   821       778       3,195       3,061  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   5,311       11,433       12,989       57,428  
Adjusted EBITDA   43,565       383,209       (177,290 )     1,574,264  
Corporate and Other expenses   9,849       26,560       73,014       115,208  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 53,414     $ 409,769     $ (104,276 )   $ 1,689,472  
                           



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Room Statistics(3):              
                 
  Altira Macau              
                 
  Average daily rate (4) $ 152     $ 184     $ 164     $ 179  
                 
  Occupancy per available room   48 %     99 %     36 %     99 %
                 
  Revenue per available room (5) $ 73     $ 182     $ 59     $ 177  
                 
  City of Dreams              
                 
  Average daily rate (4) $ 187     $ 217     $ 210     $ 209  
                 
  Occupancy per available room   60 %     98 %     33 %     98 %
                 
  Revenue per available room (5) $ 111     $ 212     $ 69     $ 205  
                 
                 
  Studio City              
                 
  Average daily rate (4) $ 121     $ 138     $ 128     $ 135  
                 
  Occupancy per available room   49 %     100 %     28 %     100 %
                 
  Revenue per available room (5) $ 59     $ 138     $ 36     $ 135  
                 
                 
  City of Dreams Manila              
                 
  Average daily rate (4) $ 215     $ 178     $ 220     $ 176  
                 
  Occupancy per available room   45 %     98 %     53 %     98 %
                 
  Revenue per available room (5) $ 98     $ 176     $ 117     $ 173  
                 
                 
                 
Other Information(6):              
  Altira Macau              
                 
  Average number of table games   97       102       97       103  
                 
  Average number of gaming machines   110       195       110       178  
                 
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 4,365     $ 18,839     $ 4,694     $ 19,605  
                 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 224     $ 145     $ 150     $ 195  
                 
  City of Dreams              
                 
  Average number of table games   514       511       496       516  
                 
  Average number of gaming machines   517       782       487       822  
                 
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 7,216     $ 18,855     $ 6,439     $ 18,504  
                 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 303     $ 724     $ 230     $ 562  
                 
  Studio City              
                 
  Average number of table games   291       292       282       293  
                 
  Average number of gaming machines   606       935       586       947  
                 
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 3,057     $ 13,204     $ 2,456     $ 12,663  
                 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 103     $ 242     $ 98     $ 230  
                 
  City of Dreams Manila              
                 
  Average number of table games   307       324       302       311  
                 
  Average number of gaming machines   2,241       2,280       2,262       2,265  
                 
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 1,517     $ 4,340     $ 2,282     $ 4,421  
                 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 124     $ 266     $ 136     $ 259  
                 
  Cyprus Operations              
                 
  Average number of table games   23       37       28       38  
                 
  Average number of gaming machines   257       436       336       388  
                 
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 1,234     $ 2,212     $ 1,770     $ 2,475  
                 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 434     $ 429     $ 473     $ 431  
                 
                 
(3) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
(4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(6) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 due to government mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded
(7) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(8) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com