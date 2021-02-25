Debuting author Christina VanDergrift announces the publication of 'Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide'

WELLSBORO, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining her knowledge and experience in vacation rental and real estate industries, Christina VanDergrift releases "Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide" (published by Balboa Press). This go-to reference manual seeks to educate, inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs who want to create a path to success and long-term wealth.

VanDergrift understands the challenges of having big dreams, but little money or experience to take the first steps toward attaining them. She started with almost nothing other than grit, determination, and a willingness to learn and put in the work. With unwavering motivation, she has built a rewarding career as a real estate expert and entrepreneur, ultimately creating a path to success and wealth.

In this easy-to-read guide, VanDergrift relies on her professional experiences, trials, and errors to share a comprehensive roadmap that will help anyone decide whether owning and operating a vacation rental is the right choice, where to start, and the exact steps to begin the process. While walking others through her experiences in the industry, she provides valuable information on how to write a business plan, price and furnish a property, choose amenities, face unexpected challenges, and decide whether to self-manage or hire a property manager.

"I want to inspire and empower people, no matter who they are or what experience that they may have to realize that getting into real estate investing, more particular vacation rentals is much more attainable than they think," the author states. "Never settle! Life is what you make it."

To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817647-vacation-rentals-the-ultimate-guide.

"Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide"

By Christina VanDergrift

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982262129

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982262105

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781982262112

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christina VanDergrift is a real estate broker and entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses. Today, she uses her lessons learned to educate, inspire and empower others interested in the vacation rental or real estate industries. VanDergrift resides in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, with her husband and their three boys.

