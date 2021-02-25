Learn strategies to achieve happiness regardless of past experiences and daily struggles in 'Happiness Solved'

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandee Sgarlata offers a no-nonsense guide to help humanity learn to maintain a sense of peace and happiness when life throws its curveballs in her new self-improvement book "Happiness Solved: Climbing One Hundred Steps" (published by Archway Publishing).

A self-help book and a no-nonsense guide, "Happiness Solved" can help readers determine their own level of unhappiness. In it, readers learn the steps they can take to find the peace and happiness despite experiencing stress, uncertainty and chaos. The book also shares Sgarlata's story, broken down into four chapters. The author shares multiple tragedies she's dealt with in her life, beginning with learning of her older brother's death one seemingly pleasant day when she was 12. Facing death has been the underlying theme of the author's life and the catalyst for her never-ending search and desire to learn how to maintain a sense of peace and happiness.

"Happiness is something that everyone strives for and many times, people do not even realize that their own actions are causing them misery," Sgarlata says. "The book describes many tools that the reader can use every day to help them create lasting change."

"Happiness Solved" is available for purchase online at Barnes & Noble, on Amazon and at the Archway link: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811352-happiness-solved.

"Happiness Solved"

By Sandee Sgarlata

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480897007

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480897021

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480897014

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sandee Sgarlata is an author, certified life coach, public speaker, retired U.S. national and international figure skating coach, and has spent the past 20 years helping people create lasting changes in their lives. Due to several tragedies that deeply affected her, she has spent the last 30 years in her own quest to find and maintain a sense of peace and happiness. Sgarlata holds a bachelor's degree in business and resides in Northern Virginia with her husband and son. More information is available on the author's website at: https://sandeesgarlata.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

