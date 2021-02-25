CLOV SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Clover Health Investments Corp. ("Clover" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CLOV) from October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



According to the complaint, Clover and its senior management misled investors about the fact that it was the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice ("DOJ"). The truth was revealed to investors on February 4, 2021, when Hindenburg Research published a report stating that Clover had been under active investigation by the DOJ for at least 12 issues, ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals. Clover had not revealed the existence of the DOJ inquiry prior to the merger.

On this news, Clover shares fell 12.3% from a closing price of $13.95 on February 3, 2021 to a closing price of $12.23 on February 4, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

