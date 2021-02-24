Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apache Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Globe Newswire  
February 24, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp).

There will be a conference call Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Apache's website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7773126.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276  Phil West


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com