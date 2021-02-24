Event Management Software Market to be Worth USD 16.11 Billion by 2026 at 11.8% CAGR; Rising Investments in Organizing Corporate Programs to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EMS market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology by reputed companies. This technology aids the end users in storing large amount of files and data and accessing them from any part of the world that is internet-enabled. The event management software market size stood at USD 6.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, "Event Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".

This Report Answers Following Questions:

How many opportunities and challenges would the market come across in the coming years?

Which important strategies are being adopted by companies to gain competitive edge?

What are the EMS market trends, barriers, and growth drivers?

Which organizations would dominate in terms of revenue?

Which region is likely to lead the market by procuring the highest share?

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/event-management-software-market-102611





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Broaden Geographical Presence

Enterprises present in the market are working constantly to strengthen their market position by adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships. Some of the other domestic and regional companies are introducing new software solutions to fulfil the increasing demand of the masses. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2018 : Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website headquartered in the U.S., joined hands with Elrow Family, an event concept and party series based in Barcelona. This collaboration would enable the former in managing the ticketing of over 100 shows and of more than 2.4 million attendees a year for Elrow. It includes shows in Ibiza, Madrid, and Dubai.

: Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website headquartered in the U.S., joined hands with Elrow Family, an event concept and party series based in Barcelona. This collaboration would enable the former in managing the ticketing of over 100 shows and of more than 2.4 million attendees a year for Elrow. It includes shows in Ibiza, Madrid, and Dubai. November 2017: etouches, a cloud-based event management software company based in Connecticut, secured a partnership with the United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers (UNICO). It would help the former in broadening its consumer base.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Spur Growth

In today's technology-driven world, social media platforms are used by almost every person across the globe. These platforms are free of cost and robust. Hence, they aid event planners in achieving their business goals. Social media marketing and advertising enables them to gain a large consumer base by tracking their website traffic. These platforms also help in remoulding the reputation of a particular company.

The usage of platforms, namely, Instagram Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is upsurging day by day amongst the event planners. Besides, tools such as Mention, Oktopost, and Hootsuite are aiding them in analysing the type of content, as well as the most successful channels that would appeal to the users. These factors are likely to augment the event management software market growth during the forthcoming years. However, integration of EMS solutions requires high technical expertise. Lack of the latter may obstruct market growth.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/event-management-software-market-102611





Segment-

Corporate Segment to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Increasing Occurrence of Events

Based on end-user, the market is grouped into education, event planners, corporate, government, and others. Amongst these, the corporate segment is anticipated to dominate by holding the largest EMS market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of events, such as meetings, trade conferences, summits, and seminars occurring in the corporate sector. Hence, event planners are investing huge sums in organizing such grand events in this sector. The government segment generated a share of 12.6% in 2018.

Regional Analysis-

Persistent Development of Cloud Platforms to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the Event Management Software market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America held USD 2.32 billion EMS market revenue in 2018. The region is likely to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period backed by the presence of financially stable countries such as Canada and the U.S. in this region. These countries are investing persistently in the development of advanced technologies to get efficient and reliable services. Software solutions with unique features provide better data analytics, integration and collaboration tools, and smooth management of events.

Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are expected to showcase significant growth owing to the ongoing development of cloud platforms, as well as the rising number of smartphone users. Also, the ever-increasing number of events consisting of product launches, stand-up comedy shows, tradeshows, and musical concerts in both regions would contribute to market growth in the near future.





Quick Buy- Event Management Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102611





List Of Key Companies Profiled in EMS Market Are:

EventMobi

Active Network, LLC

Zerista

Aventri, Inc.

Arlo

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

EventGeek

Certain Inc.

Regpacks

EMS Software, LLC.

Event Espresso

Ungerboeck

Bizzabo

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Event Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value)

Software Services

Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment (Value)



Cloud On-Premises By Organization Size (Value)

SMEs Large Enterprises By End-User (Value)

Government Corporate Event Planners Education Others By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/event-management-software-market-102611





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Natural Language Processing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Pattern and Image Recognition, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cognitive Computing Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Robot Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, Health Care, Energy, Industrial, and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026





About Us:





Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/event-management-software-market-9748



