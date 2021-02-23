Market Overview

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Company Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, on March 9th

Globe Newswire  
February 23, 2021 6:20pm   Comments
DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to provide a company update and discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 493-6779 (International). The conference ID number is 13716363. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel's website for 90 days following the event.

Contacts:

Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com


