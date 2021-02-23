The World's Largest Folk Art Market Holds Spring Event

Santa Fe, NM, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-renowned International Folk Art Market (IFAM) is scheduled to be live July 7 – 18 in Santa Fe, NM. To kick off this year's event is a virtual Spring Preview Auction that showcases pieces from 2021 Market artists, including first-time Market participants. Funds raised will support first-time Market artists receiving financial assistance and aid others with booth fees. Proceeds also support IFAM's Mentor to Market Artist Education Program and its move to an all-digital platform to provide support to artists worldwide.

Auction attendees will have the opportunity to view and bid on paintings, basketry, ceramics, apparel, textiles, jewelry, and metalwork, as well as take part in unique, IFAM-exclusive experiences. The auction preview (no bidding), will open on Sunday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. (MST). Auction bidding will open on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) and will remain open until Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (MST).

"The Spring Preview Auction not only features incredible, one-of-a-kind pieces, but it also provides vital financial support to Market artists," said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. "This has been a difficult year for artists with events canceled globally. We are thrilled to not only have our live event in July, but to give the artists another opportunity to sell their magnificent work."

To register for the 2021 IFAM Spring Preview Auction, visit https://one.bidpal.net/springpreview2021.

For more information on the summer event, visit https://folkartmarket.org.

ABOUT IFAM

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe. To learn more about the International Folk Art Market, go to https://folkartmarket.org/ .

