TPC Group Port Neches Terminal Operations Completes Second Phase of Multi-Phase Start Up

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group today announced the successful startup of the second phase of its terminal operations as part of a three-phased start-up process to serve current and future customers and supplier needs. This phase of the terminal project successfully started with butadiene receipts and deliveries to major customers in the area and terminalling crude C4 deliveries by rail and marine.



TPC Group has invested significant manpower and capital and made substantial progress in site mitigation and recovery at its Port Neches site, reestablishing terminal operations, and positioning the site for future C4 capacity growth.

"We are pleased with the progress we continue to make on reestablishing butadiene, crude C4 and raffinate terminalling capabilities at the Port Neches site," said Ed Dineen, TPC Group President and CEO. "Our ability to provide a safe, environmentally sound terminal with logistics capability to transport product is important to the industry. We are committed to ensuring the needs of our customers and suppliers are met."

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

