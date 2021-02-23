COD to Host Future-of-Work Strategist and Author Heather E. McGowan March 9

Glen Ellyn, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join College of DuPage for a discussion about the key role that education will play in developing a future workforce that produces rewarding careers and a thriving economy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

Presented in partnership with the Glenbard Parent Series and the DuPage Regional Office of Education, the event will be livestreamed at cod.edu/succeed and features a presentation by nationally renowned future-of-work strategist and author Heather E. McGowan.

Following her talk and opening by COD Board of Trustees Chairman Christine Fenne, McGowan will join College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo, DuPage Regional Office of Education Superintendent Dr. Darlene Ruscitti, Glenbard High School District 87 Superintendent Dr. David Larson, and academic consultant and researcher Dr. Lourdes Ferrer-Allen to discuss how the education field is uniquely positioned to help students prepare for careers yet to be imagined.

"In a world of accelerated change, students must have learning agility - the ability to learn and adapt to new opportunities quickly," said College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo. "I look forward to having a fruitful discussion with other education leaders to explore innovative ways higher education can help the next generation of students thrive."

Ranked as LinkedIn's number one global voice for education in 2017, McGowan helps leaders prepare their employees and organizations for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will bring a rapid advancement of technology into the workplace. McGowan is the co-editor and author of "Disrupt Together: How Teams Consistently Innovate," and "Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn Fast and Thrive in the Future of Work."

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 21,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families is a free educational consortium featuring distinguished authors, clinicians and educators who share practical research based knowledge, wisdom and personal experience to encourage positive youth development, social and emotional learning, and overall well-being.

The DuPage Regional Office of Education is a service organization whose responsibilities are defined by Illinois School Code, Illinois Administrative Code, Illinois State Board of Education mandates and stakeholder needs.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, visit cod.edu/succeed.

