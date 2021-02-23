Ceylon Graphite Signs Global License MOU for Specialized Graphite and Graphene Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon Graphite", or "CYL" or the "Company") (TSXV:CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the intent to enter into an exclusive global licence (the "Definitive License") with Cambridge Advanced Materials Innovation ("CAMI") Consultancy Ltd, an arm's length party incorporated and registered in England. The Definitive License will relate to certain technology, know-how and related intellectual property of CAMI (the "CAMI Technology"). The CAMI Technology includes an unpublished Great Britain patent application (application number 2101925) and other intellectual property, data, know-how, regulatory filings and other information. CAMI and Ceylon Graphite anticipate entering into the Definitive License within the next 21 days.



The CAMI Technology relates to a method of producing high quality few-layer graphene ("FLG") and derivatives by exfoliation of processed high grade vein graphite produced by Ceylon Graphite. The highly effective exfoliation process is low energy consuming but results in increased yield (>60%) of few-layer graphene products which have been validated for batteries and energy cells in addition to industrial end-user applications.

Dr. Mallika Bohm, CEO of CAMI Consultancy Ltd states, "Key to obtaining best quality graphene is to achieve high exfoliation rate with low energy input. The unique CAMI Technology - has achieved this by using high quality processed Vein graphite with appropriate applied shearing force. Unlike chemical, electrochemical or high-pressure or radiation exfoliation processes, in this process no harmful chemical or changes to bonding structure in graphene is involved. Graphene has many applications in industrial products, most importantly for batteries and energy storage, and coating applications."

Ceylon Graphite's Chief Scientific Executive stated, "This industrially scalable process is already designed for large volume production; additional modules can be added as demand increases. Ceylon Graphite's unique feed stock of the highest carbon content (upgraded to 99.99% Cg), high crystalline graphite material, leads to low energy consumption during the exfoliation process with no waste products to be handled. Few-layer graphene produced using this technology is most suitable as conductive additive materials for energy storage applications and it will be a key material for the development of global decarbonation technology."

Ceylon Graphite is one of the few producing natural graphite companies in the world, and one of a very few with access to vein graphite with average purity >90% Cg out of the ground, a purity level which eliminates the need for expensive primary upgrading commonly required for flake graphite found in most parts of the world.

"This is a huge development for Ceylon Graphite", says Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As many of you have heard me say our ultimate goal is to graduate from being a producer of high grade, environmentally friendly, natural graphite to a vertically integrated advanced material and technology company. This licence represents a significant step towards reaching that goal."

The global graphene market is anticipated to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 39% between 2020 and 2027(1). Rise in awareness regarding superior characteristics of graphene and excellent product characteristics, such as high electrical and thermal conductivity, coupled with high electron mobility and high permeability is anticipated to expand the application scope of graphene. Rising product penetration in various applications including energy storage, semiconductors, and sensors is anticipated to further expand the market, also driven by the increasing demand for sustainability solutions across the globe.

(1) This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, "Graphene Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP), Others), By End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027."

Qualified Person

Donald K.D. Baxter, P. Eng is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

