3D Virtual Event Market to Reach $41.58 Billion by 2027; Increasing Internet Penetration has Created Several Opportunities for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Virtual Event Market size is projected to reach USD 41.58 billion by the end of 2027. The rising product demand is consequential to the increasing adoption of remote work regulations implemented by companies across the world. The massive investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Virtual Meeting Software Market (3D Virtual Event) Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Education and Research, Automotive, HealthCare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market was worth USD 12.11 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.





Virtual meeting software are used to conduct meetings/group discussions, or any other conversations over the internet. The surge in demand for virtual meeting software in the past few years is consequential to the gradual shift towards remote work operations. The increasing investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms and the availability of cloud platforms at low costs will emerge in favor of Virtual Meeting Software Market growth. The presence of several large scale vendors across the world will lead to a wider product adoption, subsequently contributing to the growth of the market. The growing technological intervention in these products and the adoption of concepts such as IoT and AI have allowed applications across diverse industry verticals.

Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies

The Virtual Meeting Software Market recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. However, a few businesses have benefited significantly from the pandemic and virtual meeting software is among the leading sectors that have benefited from this. The surge in adoption of work from home policies by leading organizations across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market, not just during the pandemic, but also in the post-pandemic period.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there is healthy market competition across the world. The increasing competition has encouraged companies to adopt newer strategies that will help them establish a wider consumer base. In July 2020, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced the launch of an interactive virtual meeting solution. The company introduced ‘ScreenAR,' an interactive and immersive conferencing software. The company stated that this product is integrated with augmented reality; a concept that will cater to real-time applications. An increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall Virtual Meeting Software Market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of AI and Cloud-integrated Platforms will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software Market report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale companies in the US and Canada will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The increasing adoption of concept such as cloud and artificial intelligence by major companies across this region will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the Virtual Meeting Software Market in North America was worth USD 4.30 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.





List of the Key Companies Profiled Virtual Meeting Software Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Adobe Inc. (California, United States)

Aventri, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Walcon Virtual Events (Alicante, Spain)

LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform (Arizona, United States)

MootUp (Arizona, United States)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd. (London, United Kingdom)

HexaFair (Tamil Nadu, India)

VirBELA (California, United States)

Virtway Events (Oviedo, Spain)

Personify, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Intrado Corporation (InXpo, Inc.) (Nebraska, United States)

Hubilo Softech Private Limited (Ahmedabad, India)

Pathable, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Whova Inc. (California, United States)

6Connex, Inc. (Texas, United States)

vFairs (Texas, United States)

Streampoint Solutions Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Livestrom SAS (Paris, France)

EventsAIR (Queensland, Australia)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (Vancouver, Canada)

VentureBeat (VB) (California, United States)

AIRMEET Inc. (Delaware, United States)

EventMobi (Ontario, Canada)

Industry Developments:

July 2020: - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NexTech) announced the launch of a new interactive and immersive conferencing and virtual events software - "ScreenAR". This is an augmented reality (AR)-based software designed to keep end-user engaged in virtual events, trade shows, or classrooms, etc. and accelerate business opportunities.





