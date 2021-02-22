Market Overview

Proactive news headlines including GR Silver Mining, XPhyto Therapeutics, Empress Royalty and Nano One Materials

Globe Newswire  
February 22, 2021 10:54am   Comments
New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (FRA:GPE) (OTCQB:GRSLF)  announces first-ever ground geophysical program on San Marcial project in Sinaloa, Mexico click here

- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) eyeing Europe sales launch of its coronavirus RT-PCR test in April this year click here

- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTC:NOMF) (FRA:LBMB) says technology performing well in solid-state battery testing with University of Michigan click here

- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) reports further promising exploration results from Providence project in British Columbia click here

- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says data from its Phase 2b/3 Vyrologix coronavirus trial will be made public pending regulatory talks click here

- Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) adds new production royalty on Manica gold project in Mozambique click here

- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) bolsters board with Salma Seetaroo and Eric Krafft as Lechtzier and Hanson retire click here

- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) (FRA:3UW) extends strategic partnership with Sportradar ahead of US launch of its sports betting platform click here

- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) Inc moves ahead with $40M registered direct offering to pay down debt, advance other business purposes click here

- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3) and Scandinavian Airlines amend sales deal to up sustainable aviation fuel purchase minimum click here

