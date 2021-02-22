Adam Chazan Joins Cowen's Health Care Investment Banking Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Adam Chazan has joined the Company's Investment Banking division as a Managing Director with leadership responsibility for the firm's Tools and Diagnostics banking practice. Mr. Chazan will be based in New York and report to George Milstein, Head of the Health Care Investment Banking Group.



"We are excited to have Adam join our team, adding to Cowen's leading health care investment banking franchise," said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company. "Over the last several years, Cowen has solidified its position as a leader across the health care landscape where novel tools, technologies and health care converge. Adam's deep expertise, network and leadership skills make him the perfect partner to help us accelerate our leading position in the future of health care solutions."

"Cowen's position supporting and partnering with the entrepreneurs and companies changing the face of health care is well established. I look forward to working with the Cowen team to provide world class advice and execution to a fast-growing list of disruptive companies," said Mr. Chazan.

Mr. Milstein noted, "I have known Adam as both a friend and a colleague for many years. It is the perfect time for him to be joining Cowen given the significant momentum in our future health practice. With Adam's leadership we are well positioned to support clients through the continued evolution of Health Care."

Prior to joining Cowen, he spent 10 years at Bank of America, most recently as the Global Co-Head of Medical Technology Investment Banking. Before that, Mr. Chazan held positions at Leerink Swan, Merril Lynch, Pacific Growth Equities, ING and William Blair. Mr. Chazan received a B.S. in Biology and Biological Sciences from Cornell University and an M.S. in Biotechnology from Northwestern University.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

