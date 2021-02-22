North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Reach USD 8.29 Billion with 6.6% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America osteoporosis treatment market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing number of government approvals for the therapeutic drugs that are propelling the demand in the North America osteoporosis treatment options. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, mentions that the market stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience a Sluggish Growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare systems and hospitals to divert their complete focus on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and osteoporosis treatment appointments have either been cancelled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market will exhibit a slow growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.





What does the Report Provide?

The North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will have an impact on the market. Furthermore, the report includes significant insights into the regional insights that include different regions, which are contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape involving the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, collaborate, and acquire other companies that will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter's five forces analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.





Presence of Established Players in the U.S. to Feed Market Growth

Geographically, the U.S market stood at USD 4.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the North American market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of established players such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Amgen Inc. that play a pivotal role in the North America osteoporosis treatment solutions development.

The market in Canada is anticipated to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and supportive government policies to educate the people regarding therapeutic treatment solutions between 2020 and 2027.





Parenteral Segment to Showcase Exponential Growth

Based on the route by administration, the parenteral segment is expected to hold a significant North America osteoporosis treatment market share due to increasing R&D activities by the healthcare companies to develop novel parenteral drugs during the forecast period.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, California, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Pfizer Inc. (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Other Prominent Player





North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

• Bisphosphonate

• Hormone Replacement Therapy

• Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs)

• RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies & Stores

• Online Pharmacies

By Geography

• The U.S.

• Canada





