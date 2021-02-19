Archer to Participate at the IPO Edge Forum: Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future

Panel discussion and live Q&A session scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Topics will include plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft, regulatory considerations, and SPACs and other paths to the public markets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") company and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft, announced today that Co-founders Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock will participate in the IPO Edge Forum: Air Mobility – Investing in the Flight of the Future. The approximately 60-minute event will be held Monday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. To register for the forum, please click here .

The live webcast, hosted in partnership with Nasdaq and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a panel discussion followed by a live Q&A session.

The panel will cover the following topics:

Plans for widespread use of air taxis and other electric aircraft

Regulatory considerations

SPACs and other paths to the public markets



Panelists include:

Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein Co-Founders / Co-CEOs, Archer Aviation

Mark Moore, Co-founder of Uber Elevate and former Engineering Director of Aviation, Uber Technologies, Inc.

Mike Leskinen, VP of Corp. Development & IR, United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings and Head of Private Capital Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.

Marion C. Blakey, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce North America Inc. (RRNA), former Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and current member of the Board of Directors of Alaska Airlines.



Archer's recently announced merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corporation (NYSE:ACIC) and a $1bn commercial order from United Airlines, valuing the company at $3.8 billion, puts Archer in prime position to integrate UAM as part of cities' future transportation networks.



About Archer

Archer's mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world's first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world's only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.



About Atlas Crest



Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses and is sponsored by an affiliate of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to corporate executives, boards, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The management team is led by Ken Moelis, Chairman, and Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer, both of whom have had careers centered around identifying, evaluating and implementing organic and inorganic transformational growth and value creation initiatives across a broad range of industries. Atlas Crest priced its $500 million initial public offering on October 27, 2020.



