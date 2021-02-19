Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Secureworks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter full year fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.  

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Richie Downum
Investor Relations Director
404-235-1021
rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:
Derek Delano
Corporate Communications
617-335-9516
press@secureworks.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com