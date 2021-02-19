Exterran Corporation Reschedules Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Inclement Weather and Power Outages across Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) ("Exterran" or the "Company") today announced that it has rescheduled the timing of the release of its fourth quarter 2020 results due to the severe inclement weather causing power outages across Southeast Texas. The Company will now release earnings on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 before the market opens. The Company has rescheduled its conference call for Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 at 10 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone: Dial 877-524-8416 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through Tuesday, March 9, 2021 by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the passcode 13716231. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Exterran's website at www.exterran.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a provider of natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, visit www.exterran.com.

