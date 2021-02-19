Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Share:

NEWTON, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., Newton, NC (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared the Company's regular cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.16 per share. The first quarter cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2021.

Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at (828) 464-5620 or (800) 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at shareholder@broadridge.com.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates 18 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Mecklenburg Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under "General Description of Business" and otherwise in the Company's reports and filings.

Contact: Lance A. Sellers
  President and Chief Executive Officer
   
  Jeffrey N. Hooper
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
   
  Phone 828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com