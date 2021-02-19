Market Overview

JFrog to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 19, 2021 9:15am   Comments
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (NASDAQ:FROG), the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:55am ET
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
    Presentation: Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:15pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog
JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a "Liquid Software" mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer's keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog's universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


